Alex Shelley Withdraws from Slamilton Due to Injury

– Alex Shelley and Black Label Pro have confirmed that Shelley has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled match with Billy Roc at next month’s Slamilton event. Per the announcement Shelley is out of the event due to injury.

At last night’s Impact Bound for Glory event, the Motor City Machine Guns (Shelley and Chris Sabin) were set to defend their Impact tag team titles against The North. Before the Impact tag team title match, Josh Alexander hit Shelley with a piledriver on the entrance stage. Shelley was then looked at by officials and taken to the back. Sabin stayed in the match on his own, but The North ultimately won the match and the titles.

Black Label Pro later confirmed that Shelley is out of the event after suffering an injury. The announcement noted, “Unfortunately due to injury, Alex Shelley will not be appearing at Slamilton. Talked with Billy Roc, and he will STILL BE WRESTLING that afternoon. We will announce a replacement opponent when we figure it out.”

Shelley later commented on the news via Twitter, writing, “Wrestling is a really dangerous sport and sometimes things don’t work out the way you want them to. I apologize to @BLabelPro and @SORBilly who was coming out of retirement as well as any independent companies I was negotiating with. Piledrivers are very dangerous.”

Shelley also added that appears to have suffered some trauma to his C5 and C6 nerves from the piledriver spot at last night’s event. He wrote, “So, the C6 nerve root controls your pointer finger and bicep and C5 can refer to your pectoralis. If you feel intense burning in either of these areas following trauma, please seek medical attention. I feel somewhat grateful to have the education to know what the red flags are.”

Slamilton is currently slated for November 21 at RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana. You can view those tweets below.

Unfortunately due to injury, Alex Shelley will not be appearing at Slamilton. Talked with Billy Roc, and he will STILL BE WRESTLING that afternoon. We will announce a replacement opponent when we figure it out. — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) October 25, 2020

Wrestling is a really dangerous sport and sometimes things don’t work out the way you want them to. I apologize to @BLabelPro and @SORBilly who was coming out of retirement as well as any independent companies I was negotiating with. Piledrivers are very dangerous. https://t.co/VzRCxTUlJq — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) October 25, 2020