Alex Shelley Teases Wrestling Future At West Coast Pro Event

Alex Shelley hinted at a new wrestling home in his future on Saturday at West Coast Pro’s event. Shelley made an appearance at the company’s crossover show with DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling and Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night, where he faced Alpha Zo in a losing effort. Shelley addressed the crowd during the show and, as you can see below, said, “Spoiler alert. I might not come back here.”

Shelley and Chris Sabin’s Motor City Machine Guns future has been a topic of heavy speculation, and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted to Twitter on Friday night to note that while things are being kept quiet, many in wrestling believe the Guns are going to WWE. He went on to emphasize that this is just the belief of people in the industry and not confirmed, noting that AEW outrights said they weren’t signed a month ago and that they’re still taking bookings, though a number of people on the independent scene are acting as if the team is wrapping things up.