wrestling / News
Alex Windsor Wins Qualifier On AEW Dynamite, Set For TBS Title Match At Forbidden Door
Alex Windsor has punched her ticket to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, winning a qualifier match for the TBS Championship four-way bout on this week’s Dynamite. Windsor defeated Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue on Wednesday’s show to advance to the title match at Forbidden Door, pinning Starkz with a cradle to get the win.
Windsor will challenge Mercedes Mone for the title in a match that will also see representatives from STARDOM and CMLL. We’ll have an updated lineup for Forbidden Door following tonight’s show.
Queen @Amisylle welcomes @HailWindsor to AEW with some Chocolate Kisses!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/iRjr8xkaOr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025
Queen @Amisylle welcomes @HailWindsor to AEW with some Chocolate Kisses!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/iRjr8xkaOr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025
HEADBUTTS FOR EVERYONE!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/51R7y24Tpa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025
DRIVEN INTO THE CHAIR!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CpWV4Fth3A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025
TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado's face-off with @HailWindsor provided the perfect distraction for @AthenaPalmer_FG to attack "Timeless" Toni Storm!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4eWE5kDqez
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- UPDATE: ESPN App That Will Air WWE PLEs To Be Free For Some ESPN Cable Customers
- Brooke Hogan Reveals That Hulk Hogan Turned Down Walking Her Down The Aisle at Her Wedding
- Bret Hart Said He Told GUNTHER Personally About Criticisms Of His Ring Work
- MVP Reportedly Causing Frustration In AEW Around Hurt Syndicate