Alex Windsor Wins Qualifier On AEW Dynamite, Set For TBS Title Match At Forbidden Door

Alex Windsor has punched her ticket to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, winning a qualifier match for the TBS Championship four-way bout on this week’s Dynamite. Windsor defeated Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue on Wednesday’s show to advance to the title match at Forbidden Door, pinning Starkz with a cradle to get the win.

Windsor will challenge Mercedes Mone for the title in a match that will also see representatives from STARDOM and CMLL. We’ll have an updated lineup for Forbidden Door following tonight’s show.

