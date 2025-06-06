Alex Windsor Says That She’s Signed With AEW

Alex Windsor says that she is All Elite, announcing that she’s signed with AEW on Friday. As Fightful reports, Windsor challenged Syuri for the IWGP Women’s Championship at Pro Wrestling EVE’s show on Friday. Syuri won the match and after the bout, Windsor got on the microphone and noted that her independent run is ending as she’s signed with AEW.

Windsor has been wrestling for 16 years. She’s made her way around the U.K. independent scene, competed in Japan for TJPW, had dates for NJPW and most recently wrestled for AEW/ROH in February.

Windsor has worked a number of matches for AEW and ROH over the past couple of years, most recently an ROH Women World Championship match at AEW/ROH Global Wars Australia in February.