Alex Zayne Earns World Title Shot at ROH Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

September 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Zayne’s return to ROH at Death Before Dishonor has netted him a World Title shot. The former Ari Sterling made his return during the show’s first hour as the surprise entrant in the Honor Rumble, last eliminating PJ Black to win the match.

As a result, Zayne earned a future shot at the ROH World Title that Bandido is defending later tonight. The final four in the match consisted of Zayne, Black, Flip Gordon, and Brian Johnson.

