Alex Zayne Reportedly Signs With WWE

November 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alex Zayne

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Alex Zayne is believed to have signed with WWE. This is why he recently wrapped up his dates on the independent scene. According to the report, he will be in a Performance Center class that also includes Ben Carter and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel). It was also noted that while Miguel has been discussed for NXT, AEW could still be a possibility.

