wrestling / News
Alex Zayne Reportedly Signs With WWE
November 13, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Alex Zayne is believed to have signed with WWE. This is why he recently wrapped up his dates on the independent scene. According to the report, he will be in a Performance Center class that also includes Ben Carter and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel). It was also noted that while Miguel has been discussed for NXT, AEW could still be a possibility.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on WWE Contracts Signed by Former EVOLVE Wrestlers
- Jim Herd Denies That He Wanted to Change Ric Flair Into ‘Spartacus’
- Arn Anderson On WCW Bringing In Bret Hart, The Road Warriors’ Legacy, How WWE Plans Royal Rumble Match
- Eddie Kingston On Having Best Promo In Wrestling, Learning From Taz, Impact Tracy Smothers Had On Him