Alex Zayne Says William Regal Was Shocked By His Release

Fightful Select recently spoke with Alex Zayne about his WWE release, and he said that William Regal was “in shock” when he got the call from Zayn to talk about him being cut from the roster. Regal told Zayne that he wasn’t informed the cuts were coming. Zayne said that either Regal was genuine or a “fantastic actor.”

The news that the wrestlers were cut became known between thirty minutes to an hour after it happened, so Regal wouldn’t have got the notification by then. Regal is a talent scout and on-screen General Manager for NXT, and it seems he was not informed of the releases before they happened.

Zayne added that John Laurinaitis was the one who called him about the news and was “very polite” to him. Zayne, who was in WWE as Ari Sterling, was released on August 6. He had a 30-day non-compete clause, which has already expired.