wrestling / News

Alex Zayne Set for Action at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling: Forged in Excellence

September 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling - Alex Zayne Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

– ROH, NJPW, TNA, and GCW veteran Alex Zayne is the latest name who will be competing at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling: Forged in Excellence on October 19 and 20. The events will be held in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and will be streamed live on TrillerTV. Here’s the announcement:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading