– ROH, NJPW, TNA, and GCW veteran Alex Zayne is the latest name who will be competing at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling: Forged in Excellence on October 19 and 20. The events will be held in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and will be streamed live on TrillerTV. Here’s the announcement:

BREAKING: The innovative aerialist @AlexZayneSauce has competed for GCW, NJPW, ROH and TNA, and now he is coming to #MLPForgedInExcellence on October 19 and 20 in Windsor, Ontario! Catch all the action live on @FiteTV! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5XCEO pic.twitter.com/TWYiCkzdQo — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 10, 2024