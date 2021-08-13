wrestling / News

Alex Zayne Sets First Post-WWE Booking With GCW

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Zayne GCW

Alex Zayne is set to make his return to the independents, making his first post=WWE appearance at a GCW show next next month. GCW announced that Zayne, the former Ari Sterling, will return to the company at Highest in the Room on September 17th in Los Angeles, California.

Zayn was among the NXT releases made by WWE last Friday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Zayne, GCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading