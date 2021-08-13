wrestling / News
Alex Zayne Sets First Post-WWE Booking With GCW
August 12, 2021 | Posted by
Alex Zayne is set to make his return to the independents, making his first post=WWE appearance at a GCW show next next month. GCW announced that Zayne, the former Ari Sterling, will return to the company at Highest in the Room on September 17th in Los Angeles, California.
Zayn was among the NXT releases made by WWE last Friday.
*LA UPDATE*
ALEX ZAYNE returns to GCW and Independent Wrestling on Sept 17th in LA!
TICKETS go on Sale FRIDAY (8/13) at Noon PST/3PM EST!
Also Appearing:
JACOB FATU
JON GRESHAM
GCW presents
The Highest in the Room
Fri 9/17 – 8PM PST
The UCC – LA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/TcQYInDOTX
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 13, 2021
