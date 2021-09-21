Alex Zayne Discusses William Regal’s Reaction To His WWE Release, Getting Call From John Laurinaitis

Alex Zayne was recently interviewed by Fightful, and he discussed a variety of topics, including his WWE release, William Regal’s reaction, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Alex Zayne on learning of his WWE release and William Regal’s reaction: “It’s pretty strange. I think they’re going through a strange time right now. They’re getting their ducks in a row for whatever it is they need a line of ducks for. William Regal, either a good actor or truly in shock when I told him, but I told him literally seconds after getting the call. He’s the first call I made. Don’t tell my girlfriend. I actually gave it time before even calling her because I had to register it first. I’m pretty sure once they had called everyone and let them know individually, that message went out. Because I want to say other talent told me, ‘Oh, we just got this message,’ because of course I was taken off the chain. They told me they got the message within the hour after I’d gotten called. Yeah, and they’re so random. There wasn’t a lot of correlation between one name and the next name, you know? It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, all these guys are sitting around the PC or whatever,’ or they’re people in active storylines and all sorts of stuff, that were wrestling that night.”

On being optimistic about his future in wrestling despite how things turned out with WWE: “It was John Laurinaitis who called me. He told me, ‘Hey, got some bad news. Budget cuts.’ Piss off, basically. I mean, he wasn’t rude at all. I’ve told this story several times to my friends. It was interesting to me that I felt that immediate dread for all of five / ten seconds. It was like if it went down to the pit of my stomach and bounced back up, then it was like, ‘Oh, I’m good. I’m still Alex Zayne, the Sauce. We’re good.’ It’s not like I’ve lost who I was. I’ve never, not once in my life, attached myself to any sort of job. I always thought job security was a myth. Probably not the best mentality to have overall, but I think it helps me on the back end when and if things go awry. I’m always gonna bet on myself. That’s what I did when I took the contract and that’s what I’m doing now.”