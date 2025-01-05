Alexa Bliss Hopes For ‘Blissful’ 2025, Teases Potential WWE Return

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE for nearly two years, and she hinted at a potential return this year on social media. The WWE star’s last match in the company was in January of 2023 and she has been on a leave of absence since, having her first child in the meantime. Bliss posted to social media on New Year’s Day to spread some pointed 2025 goodwill, following it up the next day with a pic of herself at the top of an entrance stage.

Bliss wrote:

“Happy new year! Hope your 2025 is quite… blissful”

No word on when Bliss may be back with the company at this time.