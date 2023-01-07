wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss To Address Bianca Belair Attack on WWE Raw

January 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss Image Credit: WWE

Alexa Bliss is set to appear on next week’s WWE Raw to address her attack on Bianca Belair. Bliss, who assaulted Belair after being DQ’d during their match on this week’s Raw, was announced on tonight’s Smackdown as appearing on Monday’s show to explain her actions.

The segment is the first announced for the show, which airs live on USA Network.

