wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss To Address Bianca Belair Attack on WWE Raw
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
Alexa Bliss is set to appear on next week’s WWE Raw to address her attack on Bianca Belair. Bliss, who assaulted Belair after being DQ’d during their match on this week’s Raw, was announced on tonight’s Smackdown as appearing on Monday’s show to explain her actions.
The segment is the first announced for the show, which airs live on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On If Mr. McMahon Character Was a WCW Copy, If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For Royal Rumble Title Match
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
- Note On Backstage Reactions To Vince McMahon Announcing Intent To Rejoin WWE Board
- Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors