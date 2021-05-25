Alexa Bliss Announces Passing of Her Pet Pig Larry-Steve

– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss shared a post on Instagram today, where she announced the passing of her pet big, Larry-Steve. You can read the message she wrote below:

On The day before his 4th birthday. This morning Larry-Steve gained his Angel wings. I’m so sorry we couldn’t find you the help you needed in time. Some people didn’t agree to help you. But I want you to know Larry, YOUR LIFE MATTERED. We are completely heartbroken.

On Monday, Bliss had wrote on Instagram that Larry was sick and said his usual vet did not feel comfortable treating him in his state (h/t TMZ). She wrote in a previous Instagram post, “Larry is very ill, can’t move or walk. In a lot of pain,” Bliss said … “His usual pig vet said she is not comfortable treating him in his current condition.” Bliss continued, “Most vets are not comfortable treating pigs. If anyone knows of a pig vet please let me know.”

Bliss did not appear on last night’s edition of Raw. However, she was reportedly backstage for last night’s show.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Alexa Bliss on the loss of her friend.