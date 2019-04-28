Alexa Bliss Takes Apparent Shot at Bayley and Sasha Banks on Twitter

– Alexa Bliss decided to bring a little fire onto her Twitter feed, as she took what appears to be a shot at Bayley and Sasha Banks on Sunday. In the post, which you can see below, Bliss directed her ire at Bayley over jokes that were apparently made, then told her to “Go comfort your friend. I’ll save you guys a spot on the locker room floor.”

Haha ok make fun of me all you want. Like its something new for u guys . Go comfort your friend. I’ll save you guys a spot on the locker room floor — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2019

The “locker room floor” comment looks to be a reference to the report earlier this month that Bayley and Banks were seen laying on the floor of the locker room, as well as in front of one of their rooms at the hotel, “loudly making it known they were unhappy” about losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to the IIconics at WrestleMania. Banks reportedly tried to quit WWE over the situation and is taking time off while she evaluates whether she truly wants to leave the company.

It isn’t clear what inspired Bliss’ tweet, as there is nothing from Bayley that directly references Bliss. The closest possible reference Bekcy Lynch and Bayley commenting on their match and making jokes about hurting each other’s feelings, which Bayley ressponded to with “#mute #blocked #unfollow lol.” There’s speculation that this could be reference to Bliss muting Banks just after WrestleMania, which Banks called out on Twitter.

You not winning on #SDLive really raised my ire a lot inside my body. Let’s have a rough match of wrestling soon, where I hope I don’t hurt your feelings in the buildup. K? Bye. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 27, 2019