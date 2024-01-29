wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Was Backstage At The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble
January 29, 2024 | Posted by
The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in 2024 is in the books and there were fans who were disappointed as Alexa Bliss did not make a surprise return in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, eventually won by Bayley.
Bliss has been on a hiatus for a year after giving birth to her first child. Her last appearance was at last year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.
According to Pwinsider, Bliss was backstage at the show, spending time with her friends. However, there is no information available regarding her return to in-ring action.
