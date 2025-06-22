Alexa Bliss Says It Would Be ‘Awesome’ If She Joined the Wyatt Sicks

While talking to Big E and Tyler Breeze at Fanatics Fest (via Fightful), Alexa Bliss spoke about the possibility of joining the Wyatt Sicks, something that she thinks would be ‘awesome’. Here are highlights:

On her return back in January at the Royal Rumble: “Oh my gosh, it made me realize I really need to step my game up because these women that are coming up are incredible, and everyone’s just working their butts off and it was nice to step away for a little bit and get a new mentality to come back to and it’s just that extra drive.”

On joining the Wyatt Sicks: “I think Windham (Rotunda) said it best when he said we will always be connected in some way. Whether that’s with the Wyatts or not, I’m not sure but, obviously, we’re all in this Bray (Wyatt) universe together and I think it would be something that’s awesome down the line. 100 percent.”

On Nikki Cross’ new look: “It’s amazing. It’s incredible. I think it suits her so well. It’s the perfect amount of scary and I think it rounds out the Wyatt Sicks in a way that something was missing in the dynamics of the puppets and I think Nikki’s look is what completed it.”