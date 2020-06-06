Alexa Bliss on Sasha Banks & Bayley ‘Crying on the Floor’ After Smackdown: ‘Worked Well for Them Last Time’

– As previously reported, Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on last night’s Smackdown to capture women’s tag team titles. After the match, Banks and Bayley did a photoshoot with their new tag titles, and they posed on their floor crying, referencing rumors that the two were crying on the floor at WrestleMania 35 last year when they lost the titles to The IIconics. Alexa Bliss later responded to the photoshoot video, which you can see below.

Bliss wrote on Twitter, “Worked well for them last time…Nikki, let’s take notes, I’ll bring the tissues.” It appears she’s suggesting the rumors from last year were actually true, despite Sasha Banks later denying them. You can also view the video in question below.