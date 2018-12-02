WWE News: Alexa Bliss Responds to Twitter Shot From Becky Lynch, Armageddon 2002 Clip Features Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, and Full Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz TLC 2016 Match

– Becky Lynch shared another tweet today where she also references Alexa Bliss. Later on, Alexa Bliss responded to the tweet, and you can check out that exchange below.

You can call yourself a queen, or a boss, or even a goddess – but if you want to see narrow minds explode, call yourself The Man. pic.twitter.com/YEtqDBZuqL — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 2, 2018

Nah I’m good . Not worth my time … 🙄 #WeGetIt pic.twitter.com/puhOSwDgxb — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 2, 2018

– WWE released a full match between The Miz and Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental title at TLC 2016. You can check out the full match in the player below.

– WWE released a clip from Armageddon 2002 featuring Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, where Angle asks Lesnar to be in his corner for his world title match against the Big Show. You can check out that video below.