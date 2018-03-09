wrestling / News
Various News: Alexa Bliss And Braun Strowman Promise To Go All The Way In MMC, Mick Foley Wishes Konnan A Speedy Recovery, Free Fastlane 2015 Match
March 9, 2018 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman have promised to go “all the way” in the Mixed Match Challenge tournament. The two defeated Jimmy Uso and Naomi on Tuesday’s episode.
"We're going all the way…in the Mixed Match Challenge, that is!" – @BraunStrowman #WWEMMC #TeamLittleBig @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/ZBPWqSLVQs
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2018
– As we reported yesterday, Konnan underwent hip replacement surgery. Mick Foley wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter.
Wishing @Konan5150 a full and speedy recovery! https://t.co/GLkJKUWVug
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 9, 2018
– WWE has released a free match from Fastlane 2015, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan. Reigns defeated Bryan to win a shot at Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31.