Various News: Alexa Bliss And Braun Strowman Promise To Go All The Way In MMC, Mick Foley Wishes Konnan A Speedy Recovery, Free Fastlane 2015 Match

– Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman have promised to go “all the way” in the Mixed Match Challenge tournament. The two defeated Jimmy Uso and Naomi on Tuesday’s episode.

– As we reported yesterday, Konnan underwent hip replacement surgery. Mick Foley wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Wishing @Konan5150 a full and speedy recovery! https://t.co/GLkJKUWVug — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 9, 2018

– WWE has released a free match from Fastlane 2015, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan. Reigns defeated Bryan to win a shot at Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31.