Alexa Bliss Thinks Cardi B Would Be a Good WWE Superstar

Alexa Bliss was recently asked about what makes good celebrity WWE stars, and she named Cardi B as an example of someone who she thinks would do well. Bliss spoke with https://vergemagazine.co.uk/wwe-superstar-alexa-bliss-talks-clash-at-the-castle-disney-and-cardi-b/ target=new>Verge Magazine promoting WWE Clash at the Castle and named the rapper, who has been outspoken about her wrestling fandom, as someone she thinks would do well. You can see a couple of highlights from the interview below:

On what to expect from Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: “I’m excited to see that one. I’ve always been a big fan of Drew. He’s a dominant force for sure. I think he can definitely take Roman Reigns and what better place than Cardiff? I think it’ll be a really interesting clash…with no pun intended!”

On which celebrity she thinks would be a good WWE star: “I feel like they have to have a big personality. We’ve already had some stuff with Cardi B but I think she would be a really good WWE Superstar.”