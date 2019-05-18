wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Responds to Report of Career Being in Jeopardy, Says It’s ‘Just Fine’
– As previously reported, Alexa Bliss was recently pulled from her spot in the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at Sunday’s event due not being medically cleared to compete. It was later reported that Bliss was dealing with another concussion injury. Earlier today, Alexa Bliss responded to a news report on her injury with a headline saying her “career could be in jeopardy.”
In response, Bliss wrote, “My career is just fine. Thank you for the concern though.” You can check out her response on Twitter below.
Nikki Cross will now take Bliss’ previous spot in the match for Sunday’s pay-per-view event.
My career is just fine. Thank you for the concern though 💁🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️ https://t.co/pKD1y9aHt6
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 18, 2019
