Alexa Bliss Cashes In, Wins Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank (Pics, Video)
– Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax fought tooth and nail, but it was Alexa Bliss who left with the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank. Bliss came down to the ring and caused a disqualification in the match, then cashed in the briefcase she won earlier in the night on Jax to win the championship. Pics and video of the match are below.
With the win, Jax is now a three-time Raw Women’s Champion and (counting her Smackdown Women’s Championship wins) a five-time Women’s Championship holder in WWE. She ends Jax’s reign at seventy days; Jax beat Bliss at WrestleMania 24 to claim her first reign with the title.
