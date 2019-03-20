Alexa Bliss Discusses the Change for Her Non-Wrestling Role, Says In-Ring Future Depends on How She’s Being Used on Raw

– The Asbury Park Press recently interviewed WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, who discussed her current non-wrestling role in WWE. Below are some highlights.

Alexa Bliss on adjusting to her non-wrestling role: “It’s a little bit of a change, but it’s pretty much the same kind of thing. We tell stories in the ring, out of the ring, and I’m able to do both now, which is nice. And it’s just more opportunity to be able to hone my craft and get better at what I do.”

Bliss on how her Moment of Bliss segments help advance the Raw storylines: “A lot of times, in the stories that we tell a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to speak their character, they just have to portray it in the ring. So being able to advance the storylines with talk show (segments) for other characters, plus add another dimension to my character, is a great opportunity.”

Bliss on a regular in-ring return in the future: “I’ve been doing live events. It just depends on how I’m being used on ‘Raw’ that day. One day I’ll have a match and one day I’ll have a ‘Moment of Bliss,’ it just depends on what helps what story get across.”