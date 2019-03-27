WWE News: Alexa Bliss Changes Her Look for WrestleMania 35, DaMandyzDonuts Episode 29, Fan Poll on The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

– It looks like Alexa Bliss is changing things up for WrestleMania 35. She shared a new picture on Twitter today, teasing her new look and hair color as host for next month’s big event. You can check out the tweet and photo Alexa Bliss posted below.

– WWE has a new fan poll up on The Miz vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35. The match was turned into a Falls Count Anywhere match this week. The fan poll asks the WWE Universe who benefits from the new stipulation. 52 percent voted, “The Miz. The A-Lister is so enraged over Shane McMahon putting hands on his father that the no-limits nature of a Falls Count Anywhere Match will suit him well.” 48 percent voted, “Shane McMahon. Shane-O-Mac is the ultimate risktaker, and a Falls Count Anywhere Match gives him the flexibility to thrive in a way that only he can.”

– Mandy Rose released Episode 29 of DaMandyzDonuts. You can check out the new video below. This week, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville check out Carlo’s Bakery in Uncasville, Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Shelton Benjamin also makes an appearance. You can check out that video below.