Alexa Bliss On Her Current Character In WWE, Having ‘Really Cool’ Makeup Plans For WrestleMania 37

In a recent interview on The Battleground Podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed potentially wearing a mask at WrestleMania 37, her current character’s involvement with The Fiend, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Alexa Bliss on potentially wearing a mask at WrestleMania 37 and her makeup plans for the show: “I don’t know. Anything we find out, we tend to find out the morning of. As of now, I have some really cool makeup plans. A mask, I’m not so sure about.”

On her current character in WWE: “It’s been great. I think people are seeing that I’m genuinely having fun with this character and that translates. A lot of what I’m hearing is, ‘It’s been so fun watching.’ The fact that I’m having fun, people have fun when they watch. It’s been the most fun I’ve had in a while because it’s so out of the box and different. It’s a good time.”

On whether The Fiend could add a new member to the family: “That’s a Bray call because it’s all his thing. I’m just happy to be part of it. If he wants to add someone else to the family, I think it’d be awesome. It’s mostly who fits in the story.”