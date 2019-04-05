wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Wants Charlotte Flair to Win WrestleMania 35 Main Event
April 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss is pulling for Charlotte Flair to win the main event at WrestleMania 35. Bliss, who is hosting the PPV on Sunday, spoke with TMZ Sports and said that she’s hoping Flair to beats Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch to win both the Raw anD Smackdown Women’s Championships.
“My plan is, you know, whoever wins that women’s main event, that’s who I got my eyes on,” Bliss said, before adding, “Charlotte Flair is who I’m rooting for, and that’s who I want to happen. Because, ya know, I feel like with the story and how everything is going on, the other 2, ya know, have gotten a little cocky, and I feel like the queen is the one who can humble them.”
You can see the video below:
