wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Chooses The Fiend Over Nikki Cross, Lana Goes Through a Table Again

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki Cross Alexa Bliss Raw

– Nikki Cross set down a choice to Alexa Bliss between herself and The Fiend on Raw, and it blew up in her face. On Monday’s show, Cross tried to help Bliss by setting the ultimatum, only to have Bliss choose The Fiend and skip off:

– Lana went through her eighth table at the hands of Nia Jax this week. You can see the GIF below of Jax giving Lana a Samoan drop through the announcer’s table from tonight’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Lana, Nikki Cross, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading