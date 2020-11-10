wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Chooses The Fiend Over Nikki Cross, Lana Goes Through a Table Again
– Nikki Cross set down a choice to Alexa Bliss between herself and The Fiend on Raw, and it blew up in her face. On Monday’s show, Cross tried to help Bliss by setting the ultimatum, only to have Bliss choose The Fiend and skip off:
If you had to choose, if you had to choose …@NikkiCrossWWE or #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt?#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/CsO2Kxbmyq
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2020
– Lana went through her eighth table at the hands of Nia Jax this week. You can see the GIF below of Jax giving Lana a Samoan drop through the announcer’s table from tonight’s show:
8TH TIME! 8TH TIME! 8TH TIME! 8TH TIME! #WWERaw @LanaWWE @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/LDPA4DTMUI
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2020
