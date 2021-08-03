Alexa Bliss Claims Instagram Deleted Post of Her Disney Tattoo for Being Too ‘Offensive’

– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss noted on her Instagram Story this week that Instagram apparently took down a post showing her Disney tattoo because it was deemed too “offensive” for the post. She wrote on her Instagram Story, “Apparently my Disney tattoo was ‘Offensive’ so IG took it down. OHHKAY INSTAGRAM.” It’s unknown which tattoo Bliss is referring to and which of her posts was deleted (h/t WrestlingInc.com).