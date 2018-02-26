 

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments on Elimination Chamber Win, Braun Strowman Refuses to Comment After Elimination Chamber Loss, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

February 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Alexa Bliss Elimination Chamber

– Following her victory at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Alexa Bliss posted the following on Twitter…

– Following his loss at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Braun Strowman refused to comment.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* James Mitchell turns 52 years old today.
* Today would have been the 92nd birthday of Verne Gagne

