WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments on Elimination Chamber Win, Braun Strowman Refuses to Comment After Elimination Chamber Loss, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Following her victory at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Alexa Bliss posted the following on Twitter…

Always follow your dreams! Work hard and try your best! …but don't be sad when someone better comes along and beats you. #GoddessAboveAll #MyWrestleMania #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/GZw7N3GrwG — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 26, 2018

– Following his loss at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Braun Strowman refused to comment.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* James Mitchell turns 52 years old today.

* Today would have been the 92nd birthday of Verne Gagne