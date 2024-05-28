wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Comments On Fan Speculation She Was At Raw
Some fans believe they saw Alexa Bliss backstage on last night’s Raw, and the WWE star is staying coy on the matter. Bliss has been out of action since taking maternity leave in May of last year and has not appeared on WWE TV since. Fans took to Twitter to speculate that an person in the background of Sheamus’ backstage walk on last night’s show was Bliss, and she posted to Twitter to seemingly reference the speculation with the Mariah Carey American Idol “I don’t know here” meme.
Bliss noted in March that she was working out again and planned to return to WWE eventually, but there’s been no timeline for when that might occur.
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 28, 2024
nope we saw you in 8k😂 pic.twitter.com/0PnFSvZIZ4
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 28, 2024
