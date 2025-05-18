Alexa Bliss Comments On In-Ring Return, Says WWE Was Great About Her Hiatus

Alexa Bliss made her return to the ring this year, and she’s feeling good since returning to the ring. Bliss returned at the Royal Rumble and competed at Elimination Chamber, taking time off after until returning again earlier this month. TMZ asked her about her return and you can see highlights below:

On how she’s feeling after he return to the ring: “Great. I got a couple of bruises but I’m good.”

On WWE accommodating her taking her child on the road: “They’ve been so great about bringing her on the road. She’s got her own like setup when we go, and she loves it.”

On taking her extended time off: “[WWE] were great about it. I got a whole year with her and it was fantastic.”