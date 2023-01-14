Alexa Bliss Comments on Logan Paul’s Former Pet Pig Being Rescued

– TMZ Sports spoke to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, asking her about Logan Paul’s recently rescued former pet pig, Pearl. The pig was recently rescued when it was found abandoned and in grave condition. Paul reportedly took Pearl to a horse ranch in California to be re-homed before moving to Puerto Rico several years ago.

Many have blamed Paul for the state Pearl was later found in. Bliss, whose pet pig passed away in 2021, commented on the issue. She stated, “Unfortunate as it is, I’m happy his pig was rescued and is in a better situation.” She added on the pig, “As long as the animal is taken care of, that’s all that matters.”

You can view a clip of Alexa Bliss’ comments below: