Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds
February 8, 2023 | Posted by
It was recently reported by PWInsider that Alexa Bliss is taking a break from WWE for an unknown period of time. It’s believed that the hiatus is not due to an injury. Apparently fans on social media decided to be hostile about it, which led to Bliss posting a message on Twitter. Her account is locked, but SportsKeeda reports that she wrote:
“‘Good, she’s boring anyway.’ ‘Hopefully she’s gone for good.’ ‘She doesn’t care anymore.’ Y’all don’t know what you’re even talking about. #StayToxicMyFriends”
Nia Jax replied: “If you hate them, I hate them.”
If you hate them, I hate them
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) February 8, 2023
