Alexa Bliss Dares Randy Orton to Set Her on Fire, Raw Ends With Cliffhanger (Pics, Video)

Randy Orton may or may not have committed his second act of murder on WWE TV, as he was about to set Alexa Bliss on fire when Raw ended. In the main event segment of tonight’s show, Bliss confronted Orton after he laid waste to the Firefly Fun House earlier in the show. Orton had beaten around Bray Wyatt’s puppet friends, including ripping the head of Ramblin’ Rabbit, instead of meeting Bliss in the ring. Bliss had demanded that Orton see him later in the show in the ring and he accepted.

During the final segment of the show, Bliss came to the ring followed by Orton. Bliss said it wasn’t about The Fiend, it was about her and brought a gift, which turned out to be a gas can and matches. She challenged Orton to burn her alive like he did with The Fiend, pouring gasoline all over herself and pouring a trail straight to Orton before standing in the center of the ring. Orton said he enjoys watching people in pain and lit a match after the lights went out. He dropped the match and before we could see what happened, the show ended.