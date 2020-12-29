wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Dares Randy Orton to Set Her on Fire, Raw Ends With Cliffhanger (Pics, Video)
Randy Orton may or may not have committed his second act of murder on WWE TV, as he was about to set Alexa Bliss on fire when Raw ended. In the main event segment of tonight’s show, Bliss confronted Orton after he laid waste to the Firefly Fun House earlier in the show. Orton had beaten around Bray Wyatt’s puppet friends, including ripping the head of Ramblin’ Rabbit, instead of meeting Bliss in the ring. Bliss had demanded that Orton see him later in the show in the ring and he accepted.
During the final segment of the show, Bliss came to the ring followed by Orton. Bliss said it wasn’t about The Fiend, it was about her and brought a gift, which turned out to be a gas can and matches. She challenged Orton to burn her alive like he did with The Fiend, pouring gasoline all over herself and pouring a trail straight to Orton before standing in the center of the ring. Orton said he enjoys watching people in pain and lit a match after the lights went out. He dropped the match and before we could see what happened, the show ended.
What is about to happen?!#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/C1pAKD0MWR
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
👀#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/01NWPYRlNW
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
A gift-wrapped box?#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/VFimmMNQQN
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
"I challenge you to do to me, what you did to him." — @AlexaBlissWWE#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/YIUbGRV0g1
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
WHAT. IN. THE. WORLD!#WWERaw @AlexaBlissWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/eAKToKEMCu
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
😯#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/Bk4qdLzEx5
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
WHAT is @AlexaBliss_WWE thinking?
WHAT is @RandyOrton thinking?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tBXlzsBHve
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Recalls Story of Brodie Lee Helping Him and His Wife Through A Miscarriage
- Bruce Prichard On The Undertaker Potentially Jumping To WCW, Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair In WWE, Favorite Eddie Guerrero Matches
- CM Punk Donating Merch Proceeds to Brodie Lee’s Family
- Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Others React to Death of Brodie Lee