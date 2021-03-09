wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Uses Dark Magic to Cost Randy Orton Match On Raw
Alexa Bliss’s curse on Randy Orton yielded new results on Raw, costing him a win over AJ Styles. Tonight’s show saw Orton facing Styles in the final match of the episode when Bliss got involved and invoked her contagion spell, causing him to ultimately lose.
Orton was close to victory, prepped for the RKO on Styles, when Bliss appeared on the ring. She partially wound up her Fiend-flavored kid’s version of the Lament Configuration, but then stopped, saying it wasn’t time yet. She then struck a match and blew it out, causing the ringposts to explode Kane-style. Orton than began spitting up the black ooze (or Slimy Doom, perhaps?) that he’s been afflicted with the past two weeks, which allowed Styles to get the win.
You can see some clips from the segment below:
UH. OH.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ylLVd91uTn
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
WHAT A SHOT!@RandyOrton is in control on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/24rkVBU1c5
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/W3TtExO5lc
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
NOT AGAIN!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SyLU7TiuKk
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
DISTRACTION + PHENOMENAL FOREARM = WIN!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fSQOdh6EmT
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
"Oh, Randy… Not yet."@AlexaBliss_WWE's mind games continue to plague @RandyOrton. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/N5cYmLQ2It
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
"Oh, Randy… Not yet."@AlexaBliss_WWE's mind games continue to plague @RandyOrton. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/N5cYmLQ2It
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In
- Tony Khan Says Christian Cage Called Him About Joining AEW, Says Women Will Main Event Dynamite Soon
- Bobby Lashley Wanted Apollo Crews In The Hurt Business, Discusses Advice He Gave Crews Before WWE Return
- Miro, Bully Ray & More React to AEW Revolution Ring Explosion