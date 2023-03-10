Alexa Bliss Denies Being On Hiatus, Says WWE Knows Where to Find Her

It was reported by both PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Alexa Bliss is on a hiatus from WWE, with PWI noting that she is not part of the company’s creative plans after the Royal Rumble. I was noted that it’s unknown when she’ll be back or why she’s gone to begin with.

In posts on Twitter, Bliss denied being on any kind of a break and said WWE knows where to find her.

She wrote: “Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me. also need to remember – you only see what parts of life I want you to see.”

