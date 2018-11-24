Alexa Bliss Denies Retirement Rumors, Says She Will Return to the Ring

– As previously reported, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson spoke about injured WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and stated, “that there was no clearcut indication that she was returning to the ring anytime soon.” It was also stated that this is not likely a “Paige situation” for Bliss where she would be out of the ring permanently. Bliss also reinforced that she will eventually return to the ring on social media recently.

When asked about retirement in a post on Instagram, Alexa Bliss responded, “I did? I’m retiring? This is how you tell me?!” She later wrote, “Sure sure.. I’lll be back in the ring soon. Thank you tho.” You can see an image of her Instagram comments below (h/t Reddit user PowerfulKick).