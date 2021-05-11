wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Disrupts Raw Tag Match, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka Clip
May 11, 2021 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss made an appearance during the six-woman tag team match that opened Raw, seemingly causing Shayna Baszler to lose for her team. Tonight’s show saw Baszler, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair battle Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Asuka. During the match, Bliss and her “friend” Lilly appeared on the ramp and said that they had their eyes on someone. Shortly after, Baszler’s knee buckled which allowed Asuka to get the win. You can see a clip from the match below:
– Later in the show, Asuka battled Rhea Ripley and ended up losing to the Raw Women’s Champion:
