Alexa Bliss DQ’d In Raw Women’s Title Match After Snapping on Referee & Bianca Belair

Alexa Bliss battled Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship on tonight’s show, but she was disqualified after snapping and assaulting the referee and Belair. Monday’s show saw Bliss and Belair face off in the first match on the show. Toward the end of the match, Bliss had Belair on the outside of the ring when someone appeared in the audience in an Uncle Howdy mask, drawing her attention.

A second person in the mask appeared soon after, and Bliss tried to shake it off until Bray Wyatt’s icon briefly appeared on the TitanTron. Bliss then attacked the referee, beating him down before turning his attention to Belair. She threw Belair into the ringpost and then the ring steps before delivering multiple DDTs onto the steps, leaving Bianca bloody before walking off.

Belair was stretchered out, and a later update said that Belair was being attended to backstage.