Alexa Bliss Earns Spot In Women’s Money In The Bank Match On WWE Smackdown
May 16, 2025 | Posted by
Alexa Bliss is headed to Money in the Bank, qualifying for the women’s Ladder Match on this week’s Smackdown. Bliss defeated Chelsea Green and Michin on Friday’s show to earn a spot in the match, pinning Green after a Sister Abigail.
Bliss is the first person to qualify for the match, which will take place at the June 7th PPV.
Only one will head to #MITB!
Who ya got? @AlexaBliss_WWE, @MiaYim, or @ImChelseaGreen?? 👀
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QrzHFMLgSn
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2025
