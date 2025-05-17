wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Earns Spot In Women’s Money In The Bank Match On WWE Smackdown

May 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WWE Smackdown 5-16-25 Image Credit: WWE

Alexa Bliss is headed to Money in the Bank, qualifying for the women’s Ladder Match on this week’s Smackdown. Bliss defeated Chelsea Green and Michin on Friday’s show to earn a spot in the match, pinning Green after a Sister Abigail.

Bliss is the first person to qualify for the match, which will take place at the June 7th PPV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading