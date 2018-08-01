Alexa Bliss is Excited to Face Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam

– Alexa Bliss talked to The Miami Herald and discussed her anticipation for her match with Ronda Rousey at Summerslam. Highlights are below:

On the match with Rousey: “It’s been great. [Rousey] is amazing to work with. She has made a name for herself in UFC, a Hall of Famer, which is awesome, and for me, that gives me a lot of ammo to use in my promos, which is fun. I’m really excited for the match at SummerSlam, and I’m really excited to see how she does, because she does really well in the ring, and it will be fun.”

On getting an offer from Cris Cyborg to help prep for Rousey: “I actually got a lot of tweets from [UFC fighter] Cyborg. She’s actually been offering to help me against Ronda.”