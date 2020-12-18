wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Explains Why She’s Been Off TV
December 17, 2020 | Posted by
Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE television for the past couple of weeks, and she explained why in a new social media comment. A fan asked Bliss on Instagram why we haven’t seen her on TV in the midst of The Fiend’s feud with Randy Orton, and she stated that she’s on a vacation that was planned months ago.
Bliss posted the explanation in the comments of the below post, per Fightful. She specifically wrote, “Vacay! Booked the time off months ago.”
The Fiend is set to face Orton in a Firefly Inferno Match at this weekend’s TLC.
