Alexa Bliss Discusses Her Favorite Horror Movie The Shining (Video)
July 4, 2020
– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently appeared on the podcast Dead Meat to talk about her favorite horror movie, The Shining, directed by Stanley Kubrick. That video is available below.
