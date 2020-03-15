Alexa Bliss Fires Back at Fan Who Drags Her Over Plastic Surgery

Alexa Bliss has been open about her history with cosmetic surgery, and she did exactly that in response to a fan who took a shot at her online. Bliss posted a throwback picture of herself as a young kid, to which the Twitter user replied, “didn’t have plastic surgeries then.”

Bliss, who said in the past that she had breast implants to help mentally recover from her eating disorder, replied with a simple: “The only plastic surgery I’ve had is my boobs… 4x lol” as you can see below:

Glad to see some things never change… 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EUsBomPNR7 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 14, 2020