wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Fires Back at Fan Who Drags Her Over Plastic Surgery
March 15, 2020 | Posted by
Alexa Bliss has been open about her history with cosmetic surgery, and she did exactly that in response to a fan who took a shot at her online. Bliss posted a throwback picture of herself as a young kid, to which the Twitter user replied, “didn’t have plastic surgeries then.”
Bliss, who said in the past that she had breast implants to help mentally recover from her eating disorder, replied with a simple: “The only plastic surgery I’ve had is my boobs… 4x lol” as you can see below:
Glad to see some things never change… 😂🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/EUsBomPNR7
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 14, 2020
The only plastic surgery I’ve had is my boobs… 4x lol #JustBeingHonest
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite
- UK and Ireland Added To US Travel Ban, More Possible Trouble For WWE
- Smackdown Commercial Break Footage From Last Night’s Show Reveals Wrestlers Stopped Wrestling (Video)
- Tampa City Officials Ready to ‘Pull the Plug’ on WrestleMania 36 if WWE and Vince McMahon Don’t Make a Decision Soon