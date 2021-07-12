Alexa Bliss Fires Back at Troll Over Body Shaming Attempt

Alexa Bliss didn’t hold back with a Twitter user who decided to mock her appearance her on social media earlier today. Bliss posted to social media to clap back at the person, who shared several pics of Bliss’ backside taken from photos over the years from her NXT days up to one she posted last week with her fiance Ryan Cabrera to offer his “critique.”

He wrote (while displaying a hilarious lack of understanding what a Mary Sue is, by the way), “Remember last week when all of you Alexa Bliss MARY Sues said that this was just a blur effect and Alexa’s ass was back? Well take a look at NXT Bliss and WWE Bliss and then at the edited phot Alexa posted and then the picture she posted today and try to say that again.”

The person’s account is now private, assumedly after Bliss responded to say:

“#1. how F’Ing DARE you try to body shame me. #2. All pics except last one are very old. #3 I haven’t been able to control my weight loss lately since being sick a few months ago. #4 all u have to say about my career since 2013 is pics of my butt? I pity u”

You can see the posts below, along with the Instagram post.

#1. how F’Ing DARE you try to body shame me. #2. All pics except last one are very old. #3 I haven’t been able to control my weight loss lately since being sick a few months ago . #4 all u have to say about my career since 2013 is pics of my butt? I pity u ✌🏻bless https://t.co/n6G6rX76jx — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 12, 2021