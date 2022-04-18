Alexa Bliss Reportedly Frustrated With Lack Of Creative Direction

It appears Alexa Bliss has had enough with the lack of direction for her character on WWE TV. While Bliss is currently on her honeymoon, Fightful Select reports that her absence actually happened sooner than expected. Despite having nine vignettes filmed leading to her return at the Elimination Chamber event, there was still no set creative plan for Bliss beyond the show.

It’s been said that talent, creative, and higher-ups were aware that Bliss had grown tired of the lack of direction days after Elimination Chamber. The creative team was told Bliss was willing to work on the WrestleMania 38 card. The report also notes that creative had pitched for Bliss to be involved in the Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair match but that obviously didn’t happen. Talent has heard that Bliss personally voiced her displeasure to Vince McMahon.

Despite the issues, Alexa Bliss remains the number two babyface on Raw internally.