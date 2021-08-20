Alexa Bliss’ Future With Lilly Reportedly Dependent on SummerSlam Merchandise Sales

The future of Alexa Bliss’ “best friend” Lilly reportedly hinges on how the merchandise sales go this weekend. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, the SummerSlam merchandise sales will play a role in where Bliss’ storyline with the evil doll goes.

Lilly has been part of Bliss’ storyline since the Raw after WrestleMania 37, after she broke free from The Fiend. WWE Shop has just released two new shirts and a plush doll for Lilly, along with an already-existing T-shirt and hoodie.

Bliss is set to face Eva Marie at Saturday’s PPV.