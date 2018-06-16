Quantcast

 

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Gets A New Tattoo, Triple H and Vince McMahon Hype Australia Supershow, Latest Clash With Cesaro

June 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H Raw 32717

– Both Triple H and Vince McMahon hyped the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on Twitter. The show was announced earlier today by WWE.

– A new edition of UpUpDownDown’s Clash with Cesaro is now online.

