WWE News: Alexa Bliss Gets A New Tattoo, Triple H and Vince McMahon Hype Australia Supershow, Latest Clash With Cesaro

– Both Triple H and Vince McMahon hyped the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on Twitter. The show was announced earlier today by WWE.

Proud to be making history in Australia with WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the iconic @MCG. pic.twitter.com/narLS8QuOY — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 16, 2018

On Saturday, October 6th, @WWE brings the Super Show-Down to the @MCG in Melbourne, Australia … the largest live event. EVER. And on that night…

It’s #TheGame vs. #TheDeadman

One final time.

One final match. #GetReady for THE show down. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Rek0kL2aZ3 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 16, 2018

