Alexa Bliss Says She’s Gone Too Long Without a Singles Title in WWE

Alexa Bliss is teaming with Asuka in pursuit of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, but if that doesn’t work out she plans on focusing on singles competition. Bliss and Asuka were knocked out of the title tournament by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on this week’s Raw, but she noted in an interview with CricketNext that she and Asuka are still working to get the titles. Should that not work out, she will take aim at one of the Women’s Championships.

Asked if she is looking to get back to the top of the singles division, Bliss said (per Fightful), “100%. First and foremost, Asuka and I are going to work to become Women’s Tag Team Champions. If that doesn’t work out, 100%. It’s been four years since I’ve had a singles title, and it’s been four years too long.”

Bliss’ last singles title in WWE was the Raw Women’s Championship, which she lost to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2018. (No, we’re not counting the 24/7 Championship.)