Alexa Bliss Hints at Match With Sasha Banks or Bayley on Raw

– Alexa Bliss is teasing the possibility of a match with Sasha Banks or Bayley on tonight’s episode of Raw. Bliss, who hosted WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night, took to her Twitter account to shade the two for losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and suggest she might make her in-ring return to face one or both of them:

We created so many #WrestleMania moments last night! It’s a shame @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE squandered theirs and lost their titles … but then again I’m pretty sure I could beat Sasha or Bayley together or separately. #RawAfterMania seems like a perfect opportunity. 😈 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 8, 2019

WWE has since posted a teaser for the potential match, which you can see below:

Sasha Banks & Bayley’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Title reign came to an abrupt, albeit i(i)conic conclusion at WrestleMania, and Alexa Bliss, who hosted The Show of Shows, has wasted no time provoking the now-former champions by issuing an open challenge on Raw. Little Miss Bliss, who hasn’t competed since the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in January, sent out a needling tweet egging on The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection to a match, expressing confidence she could beat either separately, or both together. Whether Bliss’ in-ring legs have held throughout the long absence remains to be seen, but it’s a safe bet that Sasha and Bayley won’t take this one lying down.